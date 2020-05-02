_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday May 2, 2020 - The Kikuyu Council of Elders has dismissed claims by their Kalenjin counterparts in the Rift Valley that President Uhuru Kenyatta was frustrating Deputy President William Ruto.





Early in the week, Kalenjin elders claimed Uhuru was frustrating Ruto through proxies.





Led by their chairman Gilbert Kabage and the Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders chairman retired Bishop Paul Leleito, they accused the President of waging a war against his deputy.





But the Kikuyu Council of Elders, through Secretary General Peter Munga, said none of their members was part of the group that issued the statement.





“Those who spoke were elders from the Rift Valley in general and not a single one of them is a member of the Kikuyu Council of Elders,” Munga said.





Munga urged the President to be ruthless with cartels and people in government who are frustrating his development agenda.





“We ask the President to be ruthless with cartels and those who are not serving the interest of Wanjiku,” he said.





Munga said the elders who issued the statement on April 30 are the same people who have been consistently attacking the President.





“They have always been on the side of Ruto in every statement they issue,” he said.





Kabage and Leleito said Uhuru's studious silence while his lieutenants were attacking the DP was a clear indication that he endorsed the attacks.





“What Uhuru is doing to the DP belongs to an uncivilized generation."





"We have seen tribal clashes in 1992, 1997 and a bad one in 2007-08."





"We want to speak to the powers that be that we will not be taken in that direction again," Kabage said.





The chairman of Kikuyu Council of Elders, Nakuru County branch James Nene also dismissed the statement saying Kabage does not represent their views.



