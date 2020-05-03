_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, May 3, 2020- For the last one month, Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has been praised over how he is tackling Coronavirus disease in the coastal town.





The governor has been in the media showing how he has been distributing masks to his electorate and also showing how he has equipped Coast Provincial General Hospital with state of the art equipment to deal with COVID 19.





However, according to residents what is happening on the ground is very different from what is being aired on TV.





One resident said Joho and his cartels have been distributing foodstuffs in mosques at night.





Churches have not received any free food from the Mombasa County government.





The sad thing is that people who are given food are selling food to other people during the day and Joho is said to be aware of the move.





The saddest thing is that most of those who are receiving food donations are Muslims and Christians are suffering like the Kisauni mother who cooked stones for her young ones.



