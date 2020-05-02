_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, May 2, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has revealed that people aged between 30 and 59 have been the worst hit by Coronavirus in the country.





According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, this age group accounts for 95 percent of all Coronavirus deaths in the country.





Out of the 22 deaths Kenya has recorded due to Covid-19, 10 are people between the ages of 30 to 59 while another 10 deaths are among patients aged 60 and over.





Speaking during the daily briefs, the CS said: “The most affected are those in the most productive age group 30-59.





“What this means is that this group is the one that can spread the disease, that is why we are asking people to stay put and avoid traveling upcountry, we are reminding you that you’re the ones carrying, passing and killing others, keep the distance,”





On the same breath, Mutahi stated that none of the patients aged between 15-30 years had died of coronavirus since its outbreak in March.





“A six-year-old, according to health ministry’s data represents the single fatality for patients aged between 0 and 14.





The CS also said that the 21 deaths account for 5.2 percent of confirmed cases against the global rate of 7 percent.





So far, confirmed cases in Kenya stand at 435 with 150 recoveries.