_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, May 2, 2020- This video of a guy trying to show off his prowess at riding at power bike but nearly killed himself is going viral on social media.





In the video, the poor guy is seen taking his time on the bike making sure all eyes were on him.





However, when he let go of the brakes and he couldn’t control the little monster and ended up crashing into the bush.





While he could have sustained serious injuries, the way the accident happened is painfully hilarious.









And the fact that people burst into laughter when he landed into the bush indicates that he was bragging about how good he’s but failed spectacularly.





Watch the video below.



