Friday May 1, 2020 - A group of Nigerian Catholic priests claim they have developed a cure for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, a drug called Pax CVD Plus.





Father Anselm Adodo OSB made the encouraging revelations on Wednesday on the official page of the Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, Outcome News reports.





According to the cleric, the drug is solely for the treatment of Coronavirus.





Father Anselm said that plant-based drugs are seemingly the best approach for COVID-19 because these drugs are easily produced, stored and distributed and can be handled by medical and non-medical personnel as they pose a low contamination risk.





He said the constituents of the drug are antiviral and immunomodulatory agents which help to stimulate antibodies.





“The Pax CVD PLUS contains herbs and active phytoconstituents with documented scientific evidence based on clinical reports of their efficacy and safety,” stated Father Anselm.





According to him, the research is a joint effort of experts from University of Lagos and University of Benin, a tertiary health institution—Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo state and experts sent by Prof Tunde Salako and Prof Catherine Adeyeye.





Professor Salako is the head of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, while Professor Adeyeye is the director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.



