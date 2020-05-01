_________________________________________________________________________

- The Kenyan Film Classification Board boss, Ezekiel Mutua, has launched a scathing attack against popular Gay CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper, after he announced the birth of his son via a surrogate.





According to the self-declared Kenyan moral police, the surrogacy process by the celebrated journalist and his husband is ‘warped'





Taking to twitter. Mutua wrote:





“CNN's Anderson Cooper and his husband yesterday broke the news of their first born son Wyatt Morgan Cooper”





“But they had to get a normal woman to get pregnant using his normal seed and carry the child in a normal womb and give birth in a normal way....see the warped logic?





Mutua’s views on homosexuality in Kenya are well known and has in the past banned movies that seem to promote the same in the country.





Cooper, 53, announced publicly that is he’s gay in July 2015 via a post on social media.





“The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud,” he wrote.





See his post and photos below.











