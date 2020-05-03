_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, May 3, 2020- Rogue cops are taking advantage of the new Government directive that requires all Kenyans to wear a face mask to oil their pockets through extortion.





The shameless cops have been accosting Kenyans even in their homes and demanding for bribes if caught without a face-mask.





This shocking video shows the moment some cops stormed a man’s house and threatened to arrest him for not wearing a face mask.





They entered in his bedroom and harassed him in front of his kids.





The man wondered whether the new Government directive requires people to wear masks even when in the bedroom.





This is pure extortion.





Here’s the video.







