_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has hit-back at a troll who left an unflattering comment on her post on Instagram.





The mother of two had shared some pieces of advice on love where she advised women not to settle for less.





She wrote: “I stole this from my childhood friends’ insta stories (sorry babe 🙊🙈 )...





"I Love it! I am a firm believer that no matter how many frogs you've kissed along the way...you will one day find your prince.





“It might take a while and then BOOM!





“When you least expect it you will connect with a wonderful man.





“You deserve to be Loved right and respected.





“I value respect more; i believe you can't Love if there's no respect.





“I Love me a man who knows how to Love his woman.





“And yes there are so many good men out there.





"So Many!!! so why settle for breadcrumbs when you could have the full meal all to yourself 😊 ,”





The troll by the name Spraggah, rubbished her advice saying:





“This is why you are single.”





This rubbed the screen siren the wrong way and she didn’t hold back.





Responding to the guy she wrote:





“@Spraggah Single or married none of your business! Even if I have 10 boyfriends they are mine.





"Utado?”





Lillian is currently married to shadowy businessman Jared Ombongi Nevaton, who is the owner of Kisii based football club, Shabana FC.





She was previously married to city businessman, Moses Njuguna Kanene but she divorced him citing “adultery, cruelty and desertion” as reasons for the divorce.





See the post below.



