_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday May 1, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Lieutenant General Robert Kariuki Kibochi as the new Chief of Defence Forces.





Through a statement issued yesterday, Uhuru appointed General Samson Mwathethe’s former deputy to succeed him.





"Further to these promotions and in line with the recommendation by the Defence Council, I have today made the following appointments; Gen Robert Kibochi to Chief of Defence Forces," the statement reads in part.





President Kenyatta further appointed Lt. Gen Levi Mghalu to the role of Vice Chief of Defence Forces and Major General Jimson Mutai as the new Commander of the Kenya Navy.





The officers will be expected to assume their respective offices effective May 11, 2020.

"Finally, let me say, I look forward to working with these officers closely in service to our motherland.”





“For you General Mwathethe, I wish you fair winds following seas; and the very best in your future endeavours," President Kenyatta stated.





The head of state heaped praise on the outgoing KDF boss, acknowledging him for the exemplary service during his tenure.





"Since your appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces five years ago (May 2015), we have seen significant expansion in our military and enviable improvement in the defence capability of our forces; thus giving Kenyans confidence that their borders are well protected from any external aggression,” he remarked.





The Kenyan DAILY POST