_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, May 4, 2020 - A dramatic video of a monkey attempting to steal a kid has surfaced online and stunned social media users.





In the video, the monkey is seen emerging from the blues and rushing towards some kids who were chilling on the veranda.





The monkey then grabbed one of the kids unexpectedly and tried to run away at a fast speed but it was chased away by a hawk eyed mzee.





It’s reported that such monkeys are trained by human traffickers in India.





See the video.

Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages... pic.twitter.com/PBRntxBnxw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 4, 2020











