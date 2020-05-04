_________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 4, 2020 - Troubles in Jubilee are at fever pitch after members affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto announced plans to bypass party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and take over the party by force.





The disgruntled politicians plan to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without involving Tuju.





Since 2017 when the NEC met last, Tuju had stated that he is not able to convene another meeting because he is operating on an acting capacity.





According to Ruto’s camp, Tuju's deputy, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is allowed by the party constitution to deputise the SG, will now convene the meeting.





SG Tuju offended a section of Jubilee party members after he submitted a list of changes to names of the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) to the Registrar of political parties.





"Arrangements are currently underway to convene the NEC meeting in compliance with the directions issued by the Registrar of Political Parties on 16th April, 2020.”





“The registrar directed that any such changes should be made in accordance with the procedures and processes of the Jubilee party constitution and structures," the disgruntled MPs stated in a letter.





"Look at the party constitution.”





“We have many options.”





“We are preparing for the meeting, where we intend to make right all wrongs that have been done in Jubilee.”





“It is not going to be business as usual,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST