Monday, May 4, 2020 - The landlord and the National Intelligence Service Officer (NIS) based in Kisumu were stabbed to death after they tried to save a woman who was being assaulted by her abusive husband.





The NIS officer, identified as Benjamin Sugut and the woman’s landlord Edwin Cheruiyot Kogo, were rushed to Mosoriot Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.





According to Police report, the man had planned the attack since he visited the wife, Joyline Jelagat, at her shop in Kepkeringon shopping center in Nandi County, while armed with a knife.





They started arguing with the wife before he started assaulting her.





The wife starting screaming for help and the NIS officer and the landlord were among the people who rushed to save her from the monster husband.





However, the suspect started stabbing people indiscriminately and by the time police officers from Kabiyet Police Station arrived at the scene, the assailant had already stabbed five people and locked himself up in the shop.





Police broke into the shop, arrested him and took him Kabiyet police station.





The police had a hard time controlling the locals who were keen to lynch him.





The wife, who was not stabbed during the incident recorded a statement with the police and was allowed to go home.





