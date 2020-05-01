_________________________________________________________________________

Friday May 1, 2020- Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are burning their midnight oil looking into the circumstances under which a 36-year-old man died in a car fire at Nairobi's Buruburu Estate on Wednesday morning.





Terrence Korir, who was a Bank of Africa employee, died in the driver's seat of his parked car in an 8.30 am incident that very few neighbours were aware of before fire engines started arriving.





Mahi Mahiu Court chairman Cyrus Chege called police after security guards informed him of a burning car outside one of the houses.





They collected Korir's remains from the car, a Subaru Impreza KBY 779M after neighbours and Nairobi County firefighters put out the blaze.





Korir’s charred body took forensic experts a lot of time before they identified whether it is him.





A preliminary forensic examination from a coroner showed that Korir committed suicide and he was under a powerful sedative.





“Yes he had sedated himself before the incident and this shows he had planned this thing for long meaning it might be suicide,” said one of the DCI officers attached to the case who requested anonymity.





The deceased was married to Ruth Wanjiru and they have two children.





Many Kenyans had claimed that the man was killed by his Kikuyu wife.





