Saturday May 2, 2020 - Barely a day after he vowed to sack all cartels in his ministry, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has made good his promise.





This is after he fired 31 employees at the ministry, as he stated that the war on cartels in the ministry had commenced.





Kagwe promised Kenyans that he would shake up the docket, following reports that Covid-19 funds had been misappropriated, and true to his world heads have started rolling.





According to reports, a letter was issued to the 31, drawn from finance and procurement departments, directing them to vacate their desks not later than Friday, May 1.





The employees included senior public servants who were entrusted with sourcing for health service providers and approving payments amounting to billions of shillings every year.





The transfers also happened in other Ministries such as Interior, Education, Sports and Petroleum.





"By copy of this letter, the Cabinet Secretaries of ministries affected are requested to inform the officers to report to the State Department of Devolution for deployment after the successful handing over but not later than Friday, May 1," the letter reads.





The letter added that the individuals had been transferred to the National Treasury, Environment. Devolution, National Youth Service and the Nairobi Metropolis offices.

"Sometimes when a battle like this comes up, it helps you to see who is on your side," Kagwe stated.





In a long statement on his Facebook page on Thursday night, April 30, Mutahi assured Kenyans that he was still focused on saving lives in the most efficient way and containing the spread of Covid-19.





Kagwe stated that reports claiming there was a misappropriation of Covid-19 funds should be treated as propaganda.





"There will be no theft of Covid-19 resources under my watch and if there is any truth regarding the misuse of Covid-19 funds, beyond being disheartened, I guarantee you that those responsible will be out of the ministry faster than we can blink," the CS promised.





The Kenyan DAILY POST