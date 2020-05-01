_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Title: Credit Control Manager – Service Industry
Gross Salary: Competitive,
Location: Nairobi,
Our client is in the service industry and they seek to hire a highly-skilled and well-experienced Credit Control Manager tasked with implementing and adopting turn around strategies that ensure timely collection of all due debts to the company.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement credit strategies
- Manage all debt collection for the company as
per set standard operating procedures.
- Monitor payment patterns of various clients
and recommend appropriate action
- Develop, implement and periodically update the
credit control policy
- Ensure all invoices and support documentation
are dispatched in good time to the clients from the billing department, in
liaison with the accountants
- Resolve any disputes or complaints from clients
to ensure a good business relationship
- Daily reconciliation of debtor’s accounts
- Ensure that account statements are sent to
customers regularly
- Verify balance of account receivables to
ensure all figures are accurate on the ledger
- Prepare monthly debtors and collection reports
- Analyze potential bad debtors and recommend on
any appropriate action.
- Open debtor accounts and set up the credit
terms and conditions
- Review and report on the accuracy, timeliness
and relevance of the financial and other information that is provided for
management
Skills & Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
or Accounting, with a Diploma in Credit Management
- At least 5 years’ relevant working experience,
3 of these in a senior position
- Experience in accounting, credit handling and
auditing
- Working experience in the service industry
will be an added advantage
- Understanding of business operations with
knowledge on best credit policy adjustments
- Good leadership skills and experience in problem
solving, negotiation and turnaround management
- Highly developed analytical and reporting
skills with excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to form effective working relationship
with staff and other stakeholders
How To Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Credit Control Manager – Service Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th May 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment