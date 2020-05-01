_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Title:

Credit Con

trol Manager – Service Industry





Gross Salary: Competitive,

Location: Nairobi,

Our client is in the service industry and they seek to hire a highly-skilled and well-experienced Credit Control Manager tasked with implementing and adopting turn around strategies that ensure timely collection of all due debts to the company.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement credit strategies

Manage all debt collection for the company as per set standard operating procedures.

Monitor payment patterns of various clients and recommend appropriate action

Develop, implement and periodically update the credit control policy

Ensure all invoices and support documentation are dispatched in good time to the clients from the billing department, in liaison with the accountants

Resolve any disputes or complaints from clients to ensure a good business relationship

Daily reconciliation of debtor’s accounts

Ensure that account statements are sent to customers regularly

Verify balance of account receivables to ensure all figures are accurate on the ledger

Prepare monthly debtors and collection reports

Analyze potential bad debtors and recommend on any appropriate action.

Open debtor accounts and set up the credit terms and conditions

Review and report on the accuracy, timeliness and relevance of the financial and other information that is provided for management

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Accounting, with a Diploma in Credit Management

At least 5 years’ relevant working experience, 3 of these in a senior position

Experience in accounting, credit handling and auditing

Working experience in the service industry will be an added advantage

Understanding of business operations with knowledge on best credit policy adjustments

Good leadership skills and experience in problem solving, negotiation and turnaround management

Highly developed analytical and reporting skills with excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to form effective working relationship with staff and other stakeholders

How To Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Credit Control Manager – Service Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th May 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.