Title: Credit Control Manager – Service Industry
Gross Salary: Competitive,
Location: Nairobi,
Our client is in the service industry and they seek to hire a highly-skilled and well-experienced Credit Control Manager tasked with  implementing and adopting turn around strategies that ensure timely collection of all due debts to the company.
Key Responsibilities
  • Develop and implement credit strategies
  • Manage all debt collection for the company as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Monitor payment patterns of various clients and recommend appropriate action
  • Develop, implement and periodically update the credit control policy
  • Ensure all invoices and support documentation are dispatched in good time to the clients from the billing department, in liaison with the accountants
  • Resolve any disputes or complaints from clients to ensure a good business relationship
  • Daily reconciliation of debtor’s accounts
  • Ensure that account statements are sent to customers regularly
  • Verify balance of account receivables to ensure all figures are accurate on the ledger
  • Prepare monthly debtors and collection reports
  • Analyze potential bad debtors and recommend on any appropriate action.
  • Open debtor accounts and set up the credit terms and conditions
  • Review and report on the accuracy, timeliness and relevance of the financial and other information that is provided for management
 Skills & Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Accounting, with a Diploma in Credit Management
  • At least 5 years’ relevant working experience, 3 of these in a senior position
  • Experience in accounting, credit handling and auditing
  • Working experience in the service industry will be an added advantage
  • Understanding of business operations with knowledge on best credit policy adjustments
  • Good leadership skills and experience in problem solving, negotiation and turnaround management
  • Highly developed analytical and reporting skills with excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to form effective working relationship with staff and other stakeholders
How To Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Credit Control Manager – Service Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th May 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.
