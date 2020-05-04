_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Below are more photos of Omar Lali, the late Tecra Muigai’s beach boyfriend, who is currently in police custody after he gave contradicting information concerning her death.





Lali is a well-known woman eater at the coast.





Tecra collapsed under mysterious circumstances inside a private residence that she had booked with her boyfriend.



She was flown to a high end hospital in Nairobi where she died while in a coma.





Lali preys on rich women who frequent lavish beaches at the coast for vacations.



See more of his photos.

















