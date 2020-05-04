0 , , , ,
 Monday, May 4, 2020- Below are more photos of Omar Lali, the late  Tecra Muigai’s beach boyfriend,  who is currently in police custody after he gave contradicting information concerning her death.
Lali is a well-known woman eater at the coast.

Tecra collapsed under mysterious circumstances  inside a private residence that she had booked with her boyfriend.

 She was flown to a high end hospital in Nairobi where she died while in a coma.

Lali  preys on rich women who frequent lavish beaches at the coast for vacations.

 See more of his photos.

