_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu and his sexy wife, Marya Prude are the latest celebrity couple to bite the dust according reliable sources.





Raburu and Marya tied the knot on May 5, 2017 and had been hailed by many as ‘Relationship goals’





However, their hyped union has ended unceremoniously after the burly 10 over 10 host cheated.





The couple had been leaving separately after they lost their daughter earlier this year.





However, they called it quits in March after Marya busted Raburu pants down having sex with a Ugandan woman.





Raburu is said to have kicked her out of their home in Phenom Estate, Langata.





Marya, packed her bags and moved to an apartment in Kiambu’s Thindigua area with Raburu paying two months rent in advance.





“In March is when hell broke loose after Raburu told his wife to move out.





“What happened is they divided the households items. Raburu then rented a house for Marya and paid a deposit of two months,” they source intimated.





This is not the first time, Raburu, who is son of former powerful Provincial Commissioner Peter Raburu, is making headlines for infidelity.





Before he met Marya, he was engaged to former Citizen TV colleague, Sally Mbilu.





Sally broke the engagement and dumped him after he cheated on her.



