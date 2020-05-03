_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, May 3, 2020- As the Coronavirus continues to ravage the United States of America (USA), China has released a short animation video titled “Once Upon a Virus” mocking President Trump’s comical response to the pandemic.





The animation which used Lego-like figures to represent the two countries was posted online by the Chinese controlled Xinhua news agency.





This comes days after Trump alleged China was trying to help Joe Biden win the upcoming US Presidential elections by lying about the Coronavirus situation in their country until it spread around the world.





Trump has also claimed that he’s confident the coronavirus originated in a Chinese virology lab.





So far, the US is the hardest-hit country with over with 60,000 Americans now dead.





The animation featured two Lego-like figures in the form of a terracotta warrior wearing a face mask(China) and the Statue of Liberty(USA)





Watch the video below.



