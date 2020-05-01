_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday, May 1, 2020 - Bill Gates, who has been the leading voice in the fight against Covid-19 virus, has listed four things that governments across the world must do for life to get back to normal after the Coronavirus is contained.





The Microsoft founder and richest man in the world, has among billionaires in a race to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus has wreaked havoc and claimed lives of thousands worldwide.





Speaking during an interview with CNN, Gates listed the four things as follows!





1...Testing: Gates suggests various strategies to advance current testing methods including at-home test kits and consistent standards about who can get tested.





2. Contact Tracing: Gates suggests following Germany’s model. Interview everyone who tests positive and use a database to make sure someone follows up with all their contacts by employing technology such apps that help you remember where you’ve been or using cell phones.





3. Effective Treatment: Right now, there is no treatment for Covid-19.





Treatments such as convalescent plasma – drawing blood from patients who have recovered from Covid-19, making sure it is free of the coronavirus and other infections, and giving the plasma and the antibodies it contains to sick people – look promising.





However, there is no magic drug experts can fully support yet.





4. A Vaccine: Many countries and companies around the world are working at break-neck speed to develop a vaccine faster — and there are promising signs. Gates is particularly excited about pursuing a new approach called an “RNA vaccine.”





“Unlike a flu shot, which contains fragments of the influenza virus so your immune system can learn to attack them, an RNA vaccine gives your body the genetic code needed to produce viral fragments on its own,”





" So, once your body senses traces of the infection, it attacks it." He explained.





So far, the confirmed Covid-19 cases globally have hit the 3 million mark with one million recoveries and 230,000 deaths with the US the hardest hit country with over 60,000 deaths alone.



