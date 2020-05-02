_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday May 2, 2020

– Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make life a living hell for President Uhuru Kenyatta after he lost the battle to control the Jubilee Party.





This is after Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju kicked Ruto’s allies from the party in changes that had been vehemently opposed by the DP.





Reports stated that the secretariat had confirmed the new appointments despite protest by the DP and legislators allied to him.





However, despite the protests, Tuju, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man, moved to formalise the appointment of Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marungu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, and James Waweru, replacing Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutu, and Veronica Maina at the party's NMC.





Ruto now has planned to court, in the mother of all battles, to contest the changes made by Uhuru and his allies.





But even with that, Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe stated that as far as he was concerned, the changes were a foregone conclusion, regardless of opposition from the DP's camp.





"For them to move to the dispute tribunal, there has to be a grievance, right? Certainly, that grievance can only be the changes in members of the national management committee, which to us is already taking effect," Murathe was quoted as saying.



