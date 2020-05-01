_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020- Fading singer Kelvin Kioko, who is popularly known as, Bahati, suffered a massive heartbreak after social media detectives slapped him with evidence that Former Tottehham player, Victor Wanyama, had already opened his wife’s ‘servers’ before she trapped him with marriage.





Bahati’s 32 year old wife, Diana Marua, was some sort of a groupie before she settled down with the singer.





We are reliably informed that Diana was deeply involved in the business of selling flesh to wealthy men and stalking celebrities.





She was a popular groupie in high end city clubs where she went on a hunting mission with her girlfriends, including a lady prostitute that she recently engaged in an online war with.





There’s evidence to show that notorious ‘Nunu’ tormentor and former Tottenham player, Victor Wanyama, who is fond of secretly flying in wannabe socialites and groupies to his residence abroad for sex escapades, smashed Diana and left Bahati to eat left-overs.





A photo of Diana with Wanyama in Southampton, UK where he was based when he was playing for the club has been unearthed.





The young boy is eating Wanyama’s left- overs.





Boychild’s President, Cyprian Nyakundi, has badly attacked Bahati for being trapped to marriage by an 'old cargo' saying, ''M ediocre gospel artist Kevin Kioko alias Bahati insists on chocking us to death with his embarrassing clownery simply because he's too exhilarated over his Brand New Second Hand Wife.



Some munched the low-rated goods when they were much fresher and crispier na hawakupiga kelele!''









The Kenyan DAILY POST