_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday May 1, 2020- Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to continue in his efforts to repossess grabbed public land.





Speaking during Labour Day celebrations in State House, Nairobi, Atwoli thanked the President for taking over the grabbed Ruai sewage land.





‘’Your Excellency, don't get tired. All our research stations land has been grabbed. All public facilities in Nairobi and outside Nairobi have been grabbed. All those government houses, we want you to go ahead and reclaim. Even those plots that were initially owned by the government,"Atwoli said.





Atwoli said the Ruai land repossession sent a strong message to all land grabbers that it is just a matter of time before their ill-gotten parcels revert to the rightful owners.





"We urge your government not to relent on these efforts. The entire Kenyan citizens are behind you," he said.





Ruai land was allegedly grabbed by Deputy President William Ruto in 1995.



