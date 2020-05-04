_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Kenya has confirmed 25 more COVID-19 cases bringing the national tally to 490 from 1012 samples tested in the last 24 hours.





The new confirmed cases are from Nairobi and Mombasa.



Speaking during a presser on Monday, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi revealed the number of recoveries has increased to 173 after 6 people were discharged.

Fifteen of the new cases are from Nairobi while ten are in Mombasa.





In Nairobi, the cases were reported in Eastleigh, Mathare, Umoja, Kahawa West and Kariobangi South.





Meanwhile, Dr. Mwangangi has warned Nairobians that things could get worse if they don’t adhere to measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of this deadly virus.





“It seems in Nairobi we have gone back to our normal business.





“There's traffic on our roads, people are crowding in hotels.





“Things are not back to normal and the double digit numbers of cases should scare us” she said.



