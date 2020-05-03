_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020- National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is among leaders who have sent condolences to Keroche Breweries Limited CEO, Tabitha Karanja following the death of her daughter on Saturday.





Tecra , who was strategy and Innovation manager at Keroche died in a road accident.





The Brewer said that Tecra has played a crucial role in the discovery of new brands which were set to be launched this year.





Raila asked God to grant the family strength to bear the loss.





“Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,”Raila said in a statement.





Raila together with President Uhuru Kenyatta have been tormenting the Keroches by asking them to pay Sh 14 billion tax they owe to the government.



