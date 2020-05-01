_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, May 1, 2020 - A family in Eastleigh, Nairobi is still reeling from shock after finding out that their house-help was a man who had disguised himself as a woman.





The man lied about his gender to get the job and even worked at the house for quite some-time without his employer realizing that he was a man.





He was talking and dressing like a woman and performing house-hold chores like a normal female house-help.





The family reportedly became suspicious after the man did a blunder that exposed him badly.





They undressed him and got the shock of their lives after finding out that he is a man.





See video.















