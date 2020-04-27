_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, 27 April 2020-

Socialite Zari Hassan is not pleased after her ex-lover Diamond Platnumz announced that he will pay 3 months’ rent to 500 families that are facing difficulties due to the corona virus pandemic.





Diamond announced the plans on his Instagram page saying, ‘ I know in this period of Corona, many things are not the same, especially the business side…. many have gone down and led to financial situation to create and things become less difficult for most of us… although i am among those who are in this disaster, But I have seen at least for my little what I have, give help to pay for rent rent for three months for 500 families, at least helping each other in this difficult time to fight with the virus…despite being one tiafa but you have always been My family through my music, so I believe your problem is mine, and your smile is mine too…. on Monday I will officially put all the order of how these families these charges can get those house rent’.





His ex-wife Zari went mad after learning that the singer was making donations to please the public yet he had abandoned his own kids.





Zari poured out the anger and frustrations on her Instagram stories and revealed that Diamond is making donations yet he doesn’t know what his kids eat.





‘But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid.You will never please the world when your own and not happy and well taken care of…’ read part of Zari’s Instagram post.







