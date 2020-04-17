_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 17, 2020 – Kikuyu Council of Elders has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for reigniting the 2022 succession politics.





The elders, while asking Ruto to stop being too ambitious, warned that engaging in 2022 politics as the Coronavirus spreads could prove costly.





Led by their Chairman Wachira Kiago, the elders said it was unfortunate that Ruto was talking about controlling 70 per cent of Parliament when Kenyans are suffering.





“Politics is not a priority at the moment because some Kenyans don’t have food and rent while others have lost their jobs because of this disease,” he said.





“Those who just want to talk politics will be demonstrating their selfish characters.”





“People want to be told how the government will cushion them from the effects of the disease and not the politics of 2022,” he said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Council’s Secretary General Peter Munga who said leaders should never forget that the Coronavirus is not limited to a specific class of people.





“Why are some of our leaders busy politicking and forgetting that they can also get infected?”





“This is a disease that does not know class.”





“It, therefore, means that we should all come together and concentrate on keeping the pandemic at bay,” Munga said.





Kiago appealed to leaders to direct their energies to finding ways of beating the pandemic, which has so far killed 11 people and infected 246 others in the country.



