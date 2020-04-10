_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 10, 2020- The government has gazetted heavy fines for Kenyans who will be found not adhering to the Public Health Act.





Among the fines outlined in the gazette notice include a Sh20, 000 fine or six months in jail for Kenyans found not wearing a mask in a Matatu or in the car.





“Users of public or private transport and public transport operators shall wear a proper mask that must cover the person’s mouth and nose.





“Every person who is in a public place during the restriction period (21 Days lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi Counties), shall maintain a physical distance of no less than one metre from the next person; and use a proper mask.





“A person who contravenes these sub-rules commits an offence,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said in a Gazette Notice dated April 6.





Police have also been given the authority to detain your vehicle pending your arraignment in court and/or for the duration of the restriction period.





“A person who commits an offence under these Rules shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding twenty thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both,” the notice further said.





In the case of funerals, attendance have been limited to 15 people and night vigils shall not be held while the dead are required to be buried or cremated within 48 hours from the time of death.





Motorcycles shall carry only one passenger or goods, bicycles shall carry only the rider and private vehicles shall not carry more than 50 percent of the licensed capacity.





On Monday, President Uhuru declared Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi as Covid-19 infected areas.





Consequently, the government announced that there shall be no movement of persons into or out of an infected area, either by road, rail or air for 21 days.





The only exception is for transportation of essential commodities such as food, medical supplies and cargo as defined in the rules.





So far, Kenya has recorded 184 cases of Covid-19, 12 recoveries and seven deaths.



