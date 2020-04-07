_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - Diamond Platinumz’s mother has blasted Tanasha Donna over comments that she made after she broke up with the Tanzanian singer.





Tanasha has been exposing Diamond and his family saying that his mother in particular, never liked her.





In response, Diamond’s mother has hit out at Tanasha accusing her of trying to trap her son into marriage with a baby.





She said:



“Mwanamke anazaa kwa sababu anampenda anaamini kuzaa naye ni njia ya kumtuliza mwanaume lakini mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto, akiamua kukuacha anakuacha. na kama kuna mtu ambaye hafikiriangi kumuacha mtu ni mwanaume. [A woman gives birth because she is willing and not to trap a man. A man cannot be trapped by a child. A man cannot be stolen. If he decides to leave you he will and nothing can stop him from leaving]"







In a recent interview, Tanasha who has a six-month-old son with Diamond revealed that she decided to leave the Tanzanian singer who is a notorious womanizer over infidelity.





She said:



“I could fight all those people but I realized I couldn’t fight alone."





"My mom has shown me that if it doesn’t work, you fight."





"If it is too many back and forth or when you reach a dead-end that is when you bounce."





"I fought it all. But when it came to infidelity I realized I was fighting a war on my own,"



