skiza, why are you doing this to us?? Why are you eating from our hard work??? You are multi billion company but still eating from our hard work.. please explain to us the process you use to pay, the data you use, what do you look at when making ur payments? How can our money reduce by half?? SKIZA nataka mni-SKIZE, you wont eat from my hard work. Most of us sacrifice a lot to give out the best audios and visuals.. and it’s sad that some people somewhere are busy eating what they never worked for.. we need an explanation. We want change!! Stop taking advantage of us!!! We are not your puppets!!!!!

” He posted on his Instagram page.