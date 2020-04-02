_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday, April 2, 2020- Controversial singer Paul Radido alias, Willy Paul, has lodged a complain against telecommunication giant Safaricom.
Willly Paul alleges that Safaricom swindled his Skiza tune earnings despite having alot of downloads.
According to the singer who has been topping charts, his Skiza tunes reduced by half and the company has no clear explanation why the earnings have reduced.
“It’s with 1000000 degrees of sadness that I write to you @safaricomplc_ skiza, why are you doing this to us?? Why are you eating from our hard work??? You are multi billion company but still eating from our hard work.. please explain to us the process you use to pay, the data you use, what do you look at when making ur payments? How can our money reduce by half?? SKIZA nataka mni-SKIZE, you wont eat from my hard work. Most of us sacrifice a lot to give out the best audios and visuals.. and it’s sad that some people somewhere are busy eating what they never worked for.. we need an explanation. We want change!! Stop taking advantage of us!!! We are not your puppets!!!!!” He posted on his Instagram page.
