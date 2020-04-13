_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 13, 2020

- Former Tusker Project Fame winner, Ruth Matete, is mourning the death of her Nigerian husband, who succumbed to injuries after a gas explosion.





Matete’s husband, who was a pastor, succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a city hospital.





She announced the death of her husband on social media, leaving many people in shock.





Kenyans flooded to her timeline with condolence messages but one of her late husband’s relative identified as, Iruobe Jeff, was not remorseful.





She called Ruth a husband snatcher and told her not to shed crocodile tears since the man she was mourning belonged to another woman.





He alleged that Ruth’s deceased husband abandoned his first wife and kids and came to Kenya to settle with her.





“The law of karma is at work. You were a husband snatcher. You must seek forgiveness from his wife” Jeff wrote on Ruth Matete’s timelime.





Matete got married to the Nigerian man late last year and she is currently pregnant with his first child.





See a series of posts where Jeff, Matete’s husband relative, was mocking the Kenyan singer after she announced the death of her husband.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



