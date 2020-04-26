_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's hint at partially reopening schools to enable students to sit their national exams has been received backlash from various stakeholders in the education sector.





According to reports, the stakeholders including, headteachers, parents, and other associations have called upon the President to reconsider owing to the fact that some schools are to be used as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.





Some parents said they were not ready to release their children, even if they are candidates scheduled to sit examinations this year.





Parents Association Chairman Nicholas Maiyo insisted that he had received communication from parents who are afraid of the students returning to school before the pandemic is contained.





“No parent will allow their child back to school before Coronavirus is contained.”





“Parents are afraid, the government must contain the pandemic first,” he said.





He insisted that the government should reconsider the use of schools as isolation centres as early as possible because it could create an unnecessary panic that might distract learning if it is to resume soon.





Maiyo's sentiments were echoed by the national chairman of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) Kahi Indimuli who called upon the government to drop the plan to use schools as isolation centres.





“The planned use of schools as isolation centers should be dropped to secure the learning environments,” Indimuli stated.





The Kenya DAILY POST