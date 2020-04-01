_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - A married woman took to social media and exposed a slay queen who has been sleeping with her husband.





The aggrieved woman found evidence that her husband is cheating on her after she snooped through his phone and found a photo of him getting mushy with the slay queen home wrecker who is identified as Anna.





When she confronted the notorious slay queen, she confirmed that she slept with her husband and even bragged that he gave her Ksh 1,500 after sex.





The woman called out the slay queen and exposed her randy behaviours on a popular facebook group.









See drama.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST