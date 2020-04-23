_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has indirectly confirmed meeting with Deputy President William Ruto before he denounced a deal to handover Nairobi to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after he refused to rule out reports he had a long meeting with the DP an hour before he made the decision to denounce the transfer of county functions to the National Government.





The governor termed as malicious and misleading the story linking his tussle with some state officers in the Interior Ministry to the current stand off on the deed of transfer of functions.





He noted that he was free to meet anyone he wished as the Constitution allowed freedom of association.





"I have not met the DP as alleged by a section of the media, why should people bring politics when even Sonko meets Ruto, I am a leader and I am free to meet any Kenyan leader."





"I often with meet President Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo but people have never raised concerns, so there is no malice if I meet Ruto, he is our second in command, "Sonko said.





According to Sonko, a section of the media was being used by his enemies to push for a political agenda meant to ruin his career.





"I know the headline was purely sponsored to create a perception that it’s the DP who advised me to make a U turn on terminating my deed of transfer contract.”





“Ruto has no power over my administration and as the governor of Nairobi, I follow the law when executing my duties, " he argued.





He said the reports were part of the wider scheme by some state officers to put him at crossroads with the president, whom he said had good intentions when he initiated the deal.





"The President and l had good intentions of ensuring continued service delivery in the capital city but some people want to ride on the deal for their own selfish gains," he said.



