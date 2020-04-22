_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reportedly begun the process of terminating the transfer of key Nairobi functions to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.





Sonko cited frustrations, claiming that cartels had been roped in to scuttle his administration.





The county boss is said to have complained that cartels close to President Uhuru Kenyatta were frustrating and embarrassing him.





This development comes hours after a hard-hitting post Sonko shared on his social media platforms, calling out Interior PS Karanja Kibicho of vandalism.





"May the Lord punish all the senior government officers at the OP (Office of the President) who gave instructions for the Kibra, Kencom and Buruburu sanitization booths erected by Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) to be vandalized by the police.”





"May those who have suspended our daily fumigation of Nairobi estates and slums, distribution of food, free masks and sanitizers rot in hell and burn in hell-fire including the PS, Karanja Kibicho, and RC Nairobi Wilson Njega who have behaved like the brood of vipers which were condemned to hell in the book of Mathew 23:33," stated Sonko.





On Tuesday, February 25, Sonko signed a deal to hand over Nairobi County to Uhuru on February 25.





The President then named Major General Mohammed Abdallah Badi as Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General.





The Kenyan DAILY POST