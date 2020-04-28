_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020-

Residents of Kombuini village in Kirinyaga County are living in fear after a meteorite fell from the sky and crashed into a house belonging to a woman identified as Mary Wamburu.





The Meteorite dropped from the sky at around 8 pm on Friday, tearing through the roof of her house and landing on the concrete floor forming a crater before it fragmented into smaller pieces.









According to witnesses, the meteorites lit up the sky in a reddish flame before landing in three different spots, sending villagers scampering for safety.





Ms Wamburu said she was preparing supper in the kitchen when the meteorite fell in the main house where her mother was.





“We heard a sound like three gunshots followed by a loud thud in the house.





“We remained silent for a while, stupefied and too shocked to do anything. No one was injured,” she said.





Some villagers said they thought it was the end of the world and started praying while others are reported to have locked themselves in their houses.





Experts have confirmed that indeed the rocks are meteorites but warned villagers from touching them since some are known to be radioactive and harbor microorganisms that could be detrimental to health.





According to NASA Meteorites are known to hit Earth regularly but most burn up in the atmosphere.





