Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - This lady is devastated after losing her husband of 35-years and her son to COVID-19 within three days.





The woman by the name Sandy Brown from Michigan, US, said she’s suffering from 'indescribable grief ' after losing her husband, Freddie Lee Brown Jr. and son Freddie Lee Brown III within a short period of time.





“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” she said.





Sandy's 59-year old husband fell sick in March, coming down with chills and muscle aches.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator.









Few days later, she received a call that his lung collapsed and to rush to the hospital, where she learned that doctors were unable to save him.





The next day, her 20-year-old son, Freddie III, who had asthma became sick with a fever and a cough.





Sandy took him to the same hospital, where his health improved before he began struggling to breathe.





Three days after her husband’s death, the inconsolable woman received the same call from the hospital asking her to quickly rush down to the hospital, where she was later informed that her son had also succumbed to the virus.





“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague,” Sandy told the newspaper. “I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”





The United States have overtaken Italy to become the world’s worst-hit nation, with the coronavirus claiming more than 23000 lives so far.





