Saturday April 11, 2020- A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto is currently the talk of the town after he donated condoms instead of face masks to fight coronavirus disease.





According to sources, Teso North MP, Oka Kaunya, donated condoms so that people can stay home during these hard times brought by Coronavirus.





Also, Boda Boda at Teso said the MP came and donated a small plastic water container with his name printed on the surface.





Inside the container were condoms nicely wrapped in a polythene bag.





“Tunashangaa lakini condoms sisi tutazitumia kwa sababu iko na kazi yake maalum. Na kama basi ndio itasaidia kupunguza korona tutashukuru. Lakini tunaambiwa kuwa korona unakuwa protected ukitumia vitu kama mask, but tumeletewa hii kama msaada kutoka kwa viongozi wetu,”said one boda boda operator.





“Tunapoangalia kwa ground kwa kusaidiwa na serikali hatuoni. Na tumefika kiwango kama bodaboda hatuoni umuhimu wa mbunge wetu, kwa sababu hatuangalii na hatujali.





The riders said the MP should have donated face masks since they have been proved to be effective in stopping the spread of Coronavirus.



