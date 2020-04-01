_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020-

One of key lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto has warned the government to provide poor Kenyans with food during these trying moments or they will force their way into affluent residential areas to get food from the rich.





Using an example of Kibra and Mathare slums, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that these people might easily break into the adjacent Karen and Muthaiga Estates where the rich live to get food.





The senator, who moved a motion on the floor of the house on Tuesday said that at least 10 million Kenyan families need a cash transfer stimulus to cushion them from the adverse effects of Coronavirus.





“A broad-based stimulus package is needed to cushion the poor of the poor from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. If we do not guarantee food to Kenyans living in Mathare or Kibera slums, they will walk to Muthaiga to get food for themselves,” he said.





The Kenyan economy is feeling the effects of COVID-19 following the government’s move to ban public gatherings and enforce a dusk to dawn curfew.





More than 80 percent of Kenyans work in the informal sector and have been hugely affected by these measures which are meant to curb the spread of the virus.



