Wednesday, April 1, 2020- Peter Ndegwa has officially take over the reins at Safaricom replacing Bob Collymore who succumbed to cancer in July 2019.





And as he embarks on filling the huge shoes left by his predecessor, Ndegwa has promised Kenyans that he would continue to listen to customers and work towards solving their needs.





In interview with a local daily, Ndegwa also committed to assist the giant telecommunications company diversity to new revenue areas and overcome the challenges of the corona virus pandemic.





" We shall listen to our customers. No business survives without providing services that their customers can afford ," he said.





" Safaricom is more than a telecommunications company. Voice is saturated but that is what is happening everywhere in the world.





“The best companies renew themselves ," Ndegwa said





Before the 51-year old was appointed becoming the first Kenyan CEO of the most profitable company in East Africa, Michael Joseph was recalled to act as CEO following the death of Bob Collymore.





Ndegwa was head-hunted from Diageo, where he was the company’s first African head of business in continental Europe and Russia.





Previously, he served as Chief Executive of Guinness Nigeria Breweries Plc and Guinness Ghana Plc - all part of the Diageo multinational operations.





He has also served in various positions at EABL. Starting out as a head of strategy, becoming Sales Director, and ultimately working at the Group's Finance Director.



