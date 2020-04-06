_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020 - The wife of Captain Daudi Kimuyu Kibati, the Kenya Airways pilot who succumbed to Covid-19, has penned a moving love letter to her late husband.





Captain Kibati was laid to rest on Sunday at his village in Mavindini, Kitui County.





His widow, Jane Mwende Kibati, has paid him a glowing tribute narrating how they met and showered him with praises for being a noble man.





On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said Captain Kibati put his life on the line by taking charge of KQ’s last flight from New York, one of the cities ravaged by the Covid19 pandemic.





“Capt. Kibati flew Kenyans back home on Wednesday March 26th before the government banned international flights."





“He managed to evacuate many Kenyans and non-Kenyans back to our country only for him to succumb to the COVID-19 disease,” Kagwe said.





“He made the ultimate sacrifice and Kenyans owe him a great deal,” the CS added.





Read the tribute below.



To my love,





I first met you, Major Kibati when you came to our home with your friends to look for me.





At first, I ignored you. You met my dad who told you that you could continue visiting as long as you would meet his expectation.





The rest is history as they say.





Major Kibati, you were so protective of your family and everyone around you.





You loved our kids so much and I shall continue emulating you and I shall not let you down through god’s grace and guidance.





May God grant me wisdom?





You told me that the world was mine to explore and i did not need to consult you.





You gave me the freedom to do whatever I wanted as long as it met the minimum expectations.





We were great friends and I thank God for you.





You used to call me,





“’Inyaa kovuvuu, ula wi ndalani yakwa nuu?’ then i could answer, ‘ula ungi nuu, ateoinye?’





I shall miss these moments dearly.





You gave us all the love and care we wanted.





You would always pay holidays for us even when you were unavailable.





You sacrificed and spoiled us so much and we were always and shall forever be grateful.





You always wanted the very best of me and our family.