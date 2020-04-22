_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 22, 2020- Millions of Kenyans have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to explain where free sanitizers he promised in March are.





On March 18, 2020, Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the government was overseeing the manufacture of alcohol-based sanitizers following a recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO).





The sanitisers were to be distributed to most vulnerable Kenyans, for free.





But one month after the confirmation, let alone the sanitizers, the bottles are nowhere to be seen, putting to question the government’s word for free sanitisers, at a time the infection in the country are escalating.





To date, there is no evidence to prove that the sanitisers reached the intended people, and it is suspected that the sanitisers could have been intercepted by cartels, repackaged and now on the shelves for sale.





Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga once said "Kenya is run by mafia-style cartels".





Sources said cartels have hijacked the process and they are currently selling government manufactured sanitisers at a cost.



