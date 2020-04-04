_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 4, 2020 -Bungoma senator, Moses Wetangula has rejected in strongest terms possible the proposal by some French doctors that a COVID 19 tests be conducted in Africa.





The two racist’s doctors said that Africa was the best continent for the vaccine samples as it was incapable of fighting the virus.





The doctors argued that Africa cannot be able to deal with the disease so they should be treated as guinea pigs in finding the cure for the deadly disease.





Wetangula took to his Twitter to plead with African leaders to reject any attempt to use African people as guinea pigs.





“The epicenter of COVID-19(Coronavirus) is China, Italy, Spain, France, US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as Guinea pigs,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.



