Tuesday April 21, 2020 - A group of Chinese researchers has said they have discovered a potential cure for Novel Coronavirus disease.





Coronavirus, popularly known as COVID-19, has killed over 170,000 people and infected over 2.5 million worldwide.





In a study published on Monday, the Chinese researchers said the COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective on macaques and other non-human primates such as rats.









The study says the vaccine dubbed PiCoVacc, can trigger an effective humoral immune response in non-human primates, providing complete protection against the coronavirus strains with the proper dose.





The research team said although it's still too early to define the best animal model for studying COVID19 infections, the experimental data supports the rapid clinical development of COVID-19 vaccines for humans.





Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist at Wuhan University, told journalists on Tuesday that macaques are more closely related to humans in terms of genes, so the results are convincing.



