_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 18, 2020 - Elders from the Mijikenda Kaya have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to give them a chance to begin offering ancient remedies as a means of treating the Coronavirus pandemic.





The elders indicated that they were ready to begin treating the pandemic and were simply awaiting the Government's green light.





They explained that they had allegedly established a link between the Coronavirus pandemic with a disease called Kivuti which ravaged the Ukambani region in the 1950s.





According to the reports by the elders, the traditional means used to treat the disease at the time was largely a success and they expected the same to be replicated with the global pandemic.





The half-dressed elders, who were practising social distancing and wearing masks as per the Government directives, insisted that with a combination of traditional medicine and other practices, they could rein the virus in.





With no definitive cure for the pandemic in sight, some people have taken advantage of the current situation and recommended means that they believe could be used in controlling the spread.





Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a of the Neno Evangelism Centre's turned heads when he declared that he could use his guitar to drive out the pandemic by invoking the powers of God.





"Ladies and gentlemen this Coronavirus should not disturb you.”





‘If I was allowed by the Kenyan or world government, I would ask that Covid-19 positive patients be brought to me.”





"I would then lock myself inside a room with them, the only condition would be that they would have to believe in Christ.”





“All I'd need would be my guitar. I'd play the guitar and call on God and they'd be healed," Ng’ang’a claimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST