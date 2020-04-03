_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020-

A section of religious leaders from Makueni County has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on public gathering since they want to continue preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.





Speaking at a meeting in Wote town on Thursday the pastors urged the Head of State to list the church as essential service and allow pastors to spread the word of God.





The pastors said the church was the last place of hope, resilience and a safe haven to the downtrodden and those stricken by any form of calamity.





“Biblically speaking and throughout church history, any plague that befell the people, the church offered the much the needed solution. It is sad that in the current situation, the church has been left out closed and thus we feel as a country we may be involved in a futile exercise,” said Titus Uswii, secretary of Makueni County Pastors forum.





The pastors said given the opportunity to operate, the church had the ability to self-regulate to ensure social distancing for the safety of congregants.





Already there are 110 cases of coronavirus in Kenya and the number is expected to rise if Kenyans refuse to adhere to government directives of maintaining 1-meter distance and avoid public gathering.



