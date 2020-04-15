_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020- Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced 9 more coronavirus cases putting the national tally to 225.





In his daily press briefing on Wednesday, Mutahi also said one person succumbed to COVID -19 putting the total death total to 10.





He said the country is not out of danger yet, noting that all the 9 patients are Kenyans who had no history of travel outside the country but were identified through contact tracing.





“We are not out of danger. We are aware that there are those looking at our figures and celebrating a bit too early. A comparative review of the countries now being overrun by the virus shows that they were reporting similar figures as we are now,” Mutahi said.





Our 4.6% death rate is within the global range of 6.3% Out figures should there not delude or deceive any of us in to dropping the ball,” said Kagwe.





The CS noted that five of the nine new patients are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa, and are aged between nine and 69 years.





He further noted that 12 more people had recovered from the disease, bringing to 53 the total number of patients who have so far been discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST