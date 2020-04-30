_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 30, 2020 -Amidst the doom and gloom occasioned by the coronavirus Pandemic, there are a few kind-hearted people restoring faith in humanity.





For instance, this guy was caught on camera giving 4 poor restaurant cleaners who are paid $11(Ksh1100) per hour, $10,000 (Ksh1 million) each.





From the video going viral on social media, the guy called the cleaners from the back window and gave them the pleasant surprise.





If only more billionaires can be as generous and donate to the many folks suffering during this Covid-19 Pandemic.





As India's great moral leader Mohandas Gandhi famously said ‘there is enough on Earth for everybody's need, but not enough for everybody's greed.





Watch the video below.















