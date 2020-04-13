_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 13, 2020 - For the past few days, Kenyans and black Africans in China have experienced shocking levels of racism.





The Chinese are openly discriminating against black Africans, for fear that they will spread the virus to them, despite the fact that this virus originated in China and Africa is the least affected region, with most of its cases imported.





Black people are not allowed to board trains or other public transport.





They are not allowed to shop for essentials, including food, and many of them have been evicted from their residences and hotels for merely being black.





While the Kenyan government is doing little to help its citizens caught up in this mess, some Kenyans have decided to stand up to these racist bullies.





This video shows a Kenyan couple exchanging blows with a Chinese couple in the Streets of Wuhan after they tried to treat them like trash.





Watch the video and reactions below.







