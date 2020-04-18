_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 19, 2020

-Police have launched investigations on the mysterious death of renowned author and journalist, Ken Walibora, after a postmortem conducted by Government pathologist ,Dr Johansen Oduor , revealed that he had a deep cut between his thumb and index finger which was not caused by the motor vehicle accident.





The deceased had also lost two of his teeth and had a blood clot in his head.





Autopsy report indicates that he was trying to save his life by all means.





Details of Walibora’s final moments before he met his death have also emerged.





The renowned author left his home in Lavington that fateful day and parked his Mercedes Benz car along Kijabe Street and then proceeded to Muthurwa around Country bus area by other means(his mode of transport between the two points is unclear at the moment).





Ken had gone to Muthurwa area to talk to a truck driver who was to transport his construction materials to Western Kenya and that’s the reason he was in that area early morning.





He was reportedly attacked by a gang of unknown people, forcing him to run for his dear life.





A postmortem report confirms that he had injuries on his body that were caused by a violent attack.





He was knocked down by a speeding matatu along Landhies road while fleeing from the gang that had attacked him using a knife.





The Government pathologist said that the injury on his right arm needs further investigations.





“He had a wound cut caused by a sharp knife on the space between his thumb and the index finger which is not familiar with motor vehicle accidents,” Dr Oduor revealed.





Eyewitnesses who spoke to a local TV station described how they saw him trying to cross Landhies road on that fateful day.





“Alikuja akikimbizwa na machokoraa akavuka ya kwanza ya pili akagongwa na gari,” an eye-witness revealed.

The renowned author will be buried on Wednesday at his rural home in Bonde, Cherangany.